LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in Florida, police said. (WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded Thursday night in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Noel-Pratt said.

Miami Gardens police spokesperson Diana Gourgue told reporters that she could not confirm reports that as many as 10 people had been wounded, saying “right now it is just multiple victims that were injured.”

She said the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were not any fatalities.

She said a large crowd had gathered outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Social media posts also said a music video was being filmed.

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in Florida, police said. (WSVN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Micia Gamble
Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Witnesses describe shooting scene in Miami Gardens
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple people reportedly shot outside Miami Gardens restaurant
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
The prognosis for Damar Hamlin is improving but that doesn’t make his sudden collapse from...
Damar Hamlin collapse brings back painful memories for local man whose brother died after similar episode