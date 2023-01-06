IRS delays big tax change for money sharing apps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The IRS is changing course on a plan that would tax business transactions on third-party money sharing apps like Venmo and PayPal.

That change was supposed to start this month, but the agency has delayed it until next year.

Many users of services like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and Cash App, only recently found out they would be receiving IRS tax forms associated with their transactions, which is why the agency opted to delay the change.

The IRS is trying to ease fears of surprise tax bills choosing to delay a rule that requires payment platforms to issue 1099-Ks to both the IRS and individual app users who reported payments.

Right now, the form is only issued if you make more than 200-business transactions totaling more than $20,000 a year, but that’s going to change next year.

“They lowered that threshold to $600 in aggregate and no transaction limit. So, you can imagine that’s going to affect a lot more people because there’s a lot of vendors out there that didn’t necessarily hit that $20,000 and 200-transaction threshold,” said Senior Advisor at the Welch Group, Jay McGowan.

A 1099-K form is a snapshot of all online payment transactions.

The form is used to report those transactions to improve voluntary tax compliance.

“So, whenever you do miscellaneous type work, work that’s not tied to a traditional 9 to 5 like a W-2 employee, you’d be receiving a 1099 form. So, this is like your Uber, Lyft, Amazon gig workers, small businesses, maybe you contracted for a Fortune 500 company, they’re going to issue you a 1099,” Chief Operating Officer for Taxx Wiz, Olu Muyiwa Aladebumoye.

Tax experts said it should be noted that any income you earn as a trade or business for goods and services provided, should be reported to the IRS anyway, but the agency stresses that the new law is not intended to track personal transactions.

“The biggest thing is they’re doing it on business accounts. So, usually, you have to make the effort to create the business account, and the goal is when you create that business account that you will only do business with that account, but people do comingle funds, so they’re directly affected because small businesses sometimes use that Cash App, for example, and now they’re really going to have to separate the two,” said Chief Executive Officer for Taxx Wiz, Tevin Harrell.

Personal transactions like birthday or holiday gifts, sharing the cost of a car ride or meal, or sending money to family members will not be taxed.

The change is expected to raise about $8 billion in additional tax revenue over 10 years.

