Hoover Police offering free gun locks for residents

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you own a firearm, it’s important to make sure you do everything you can to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands.

The Hoover Police Department wants to help folks with firearms stay safe and prevent tragedies from occurring by offering free gun locks for Hoover residents.

Captain Keith Czeskleba said for quite some time now, Hoover PD has been receiving these gun locks through Project Child Safe, a national organization that provides gun locks for this purpose.

“The ultimate goal is to prevent that firearm from being used by someone who shouldn’t be using it, whether it be a kid or really anyone that shouldn’t be in possession of that firearm,” Czeskleba said.

The gun locks are very simple to use. They come with instructions and a key.

“You take the key and unlock the gun lock, then you take your firearm which is an empty firearm, anytime we are dealing with a firearm make sure its empty,” Czeskleba said. “Then simply just insert the lock through the top portion down to the magazine well and then you will place that back in there and turn the lock, make sure its locked and Now the gun won’t go into battery so you can’t use it, it’s useless at this point without the key.”

Those interested in the free gun locks can go by Hoover City Hall on the first floor to the police department. You will need to show them proof of residency to get the free lock.

