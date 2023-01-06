Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads.

Officials say the city of focused on safety.

Right now, there are no enforcement mechanisms in place for low-speed vehicles which is why they created this ordinance.

Some residents like Brooke Dodson aren’t opposed to the whole ordinance. However, he is opposed to allowing low-speed vehicles on the Hillsboro trail that he runs on frequently.

“It’s a safety issue for all of us because, right now, if we are running on the road and a car approaches, obviously, we have to jump off the road into the curb or sidewalk to avoid that car,” Dodson said.

Within the draft ordinance are rules like following a certain speed limit, stay to the right and yielding to anyone outside of a golf cart like a runner or bicyclist.

“But how is that going to be enforced if us trail runners are the only ones witnessing that. Our police department has enough traffic patrol as it is on the street and roads,” Dodson said. “I know they can’t be out there all the time.”

Helena Mayor Brian Puckett said the Hillsboro trail is a multi-use trail that technically already allows low speed vehicles to use the trail.

“I was designed, developed and actually deeded to the city as a golf cart trail,” Puckett said. “So, we need to be following what the deed to the land says when it was given to the city back in 2014.”

There are current signs up around the trail that say motorized vehicles prohibited, however Mayor Puckett says that was put in place for motor driven cycles like motorcycles or ATV’s. Those signs will be taken down with more specific signs put in place.

Helena city council will vote yes, no or modify the ordinance on Monday.

Dodson said he hopes they modify the ordinance specifically for the trail.

The full draft ordinance from the city of Helena can be read below or at cityofhelena.org.

