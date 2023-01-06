Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The family at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green says deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had the wrong home and shot the wrong person.

According to the family, the man has died from his injuries. WAFF has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

Family members have declined to be on camera for an interview.

There was a 'deputy-involved' shooting at a residence in Hazel Green. (WAFF)

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate the deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at a home on Dixon Road late Thursday evening. Deputies were at the scene investigating a domestic violence call including shots fired.

BREAKING: Madison County deputies say one of their own was involved with a shooting in Hazel Green. Deputies were not injured, they have not released if anyone else was involved or injured. @waff48 Watch live to see what neighbors have to say >> https://t.co/0DE8nbAvKY pic.twitter.com/9UrSnbwXbT — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) January 6, 2023

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page:

WAFF reporter Romario Gardner arrived on the scene around midnight. He witnessed a woman drive up, run to officers and say “that’s my dad” with tears in her eyes. Nearly 40 minutes later, he heard a loud scream and crying from the crime scene.

Dannie Owen, a resident who lives near the scene, said he and his wife heard eight gunshots around 11 p.m.

“We were laying in the bed watching TV and heard a set of gunshots and go outside to check it out and didn’t hear anything, so we went back inside,” Owen said.

About 15 minutes later, he said they heard even more shots in rapid fire. He said it was so fast he couldn’t keep count.

No deputies were injured overnight, according to the sheriff’s office. No status updates were provided for anyone else involved. Deputies did confirm no outstanding suspects are wanted in the investigation.

ALEA is leading the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting.

