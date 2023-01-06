Damar Hamlin collapse brings back painful memories for local man whose brother died after similar episode

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The prognosis for Damar Hamlin is improving, but that doesn’t make his sudden collapse from cardiac arrest on national TV any less frightening. It was especially jarring for one man in our area whose brother suffered from a similar episode on the field decades ago.

When Hamlin collapsed on the field earlier this week, it brought back haunting memories for Phillip Moultrie when his brother Ralph died after a tackling drill in 1970 at Albertville High School.

“My brother had a very, very similar incident..eerily similar in fact,” Phillip Moultrie, Ralph’s brother said.

Ralph was 17 and a senior when he took a hard tackle during football practice.

“Took him down by the waist and it’s presumed that in the course of doing that, the other player’s knee may have come up, struck him in the chest. It apparently threw his heart in some sort of arrhythmia,” Moultrie said.

This was before AED’s were developed and CPR was in its very early stages. Ralph was rushed to the hospital but didn’t make. An autopsy showed he died from severe chest injuries.

“It was a tragic event. A highly unusual event just like today. The lasting impact was that it just severely increased my awareness of the dangers of contact sports that most people take for granted,” Moultrie said.

Phillip says shortly after hearing the news, Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant sent their family a telegram expressing his sorrow about the loss.

Phillip is not against football. He just has a heighted sense of awareness about the dangers involved with it. His message to parents is make sure your child’s football program, especially in rural areas, has emergency paths laid out.

“Make sure they have proper emergency protocols in place and close by AED’s and trained personnel,” Moultrie said.

Over 50 years have gone by, but Phillips thinks about his brother often telling us Ralph had a servant’s heart.

“We miss our brother to this day. He really was a servant. He served the community, his family, everybody around him and there’s a lot of testimony to that,” Moultrie said.

Phillip tells us his brother inspired him to have a servant’s heart as well. That’s why he’s hoping sharing his story will inspire others to learn more about things like CPR because it could help save someone’s life.

