Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store

South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery.
South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.

South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a...
South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery.(Birmingham PD)

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

