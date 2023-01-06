Birmingham PD working to identify suspect in robbery of a delivery driver

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation.

It happened on January 3. West Precinct officers were called to Gibson Pharmacy on Lomb Ave. They learned that a delivery driver was delivering pharmaceutical products when they were robbed at gunpoint. According to police the suspect stole totes from the driver’s van, jumped in the passenger seat of a Kia Soul and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for information about the suspect in the photos below.

