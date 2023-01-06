Birmingham PD investigator offers tips to drivers and business owners for preventing car break-ins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the heels of a series of car break-ins at St. Vincent’s East, WBRC is talking with law enforcement to learn more about the issue.

For drivers, experts said it is simple - lock your doors. They also said to make sure you park in well lit places and don’t make it easy for these thieves to steal from you.

BPD detective Diandre Miller said there is a way for businesses to protect employee vehicles and make it easier for cops to track potential thieves.

“I think cameras are very, very important,” Miller said.

Detective Miller stresses that security cameras are often critical in jumpstarting an investigation. Especially, if they are linked with BPD’s Real Time Crime Center.

“As officers, we can’t be everywhere, but those cameras are us not being every where, but being everywhere,” Miller said.

Car break-ins can be frustrating to work, especially with victims waiting for updates on the investigations.

“It is kind of like ‘dang, I let them down’, but you really didn’t, because you don’t really have anything,” Miller said.

It is a feeling that Detective Miller tries his best to avoid, but those breaking in to the cars seem to only be getting better at it.

“Lately, it has been a little tough,” he said. “Now, a lot of the guys aren’t even getting out, they are just climbing from one car to another without their feet even touching the ground.”

Detective Miller said many of the thieves are actually teens who know the system and the cars they are using in said break ins are often stolen, which makes it that much harder to track them down.

