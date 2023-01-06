Arrest made in robbery targeting Hispanic victims; BPD searching for one more suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are still searching for one of the individuals who they believe targeted and robbed over thirty Hispanic community members.

WBRC spoke with both investigators and members of the Hispanic community that said this is a big win for BPD when it comes to building trust in the community.

Historically, BPD said there has been low trust between the community and officers, and a lot of that comes down to fear. Officials said things like fear that speaking out could get them deported, or that their complaints would fall on deaf ears.

BPD said 19-year-old Evontay Blevins and 20-year-old Jakobie Smith preyed on that.

Blevins is in the Jefferson County Jail for 32 robbery warrants, with bonds totaling over $2 million. Smith has so far not been arrested.

“The key word is justice,” said Latino News Owner Vanessa Vargas. “Justice for our community, for the voices who decided to come forward, because there were several individuals. Like I said, it is hard to get one, so when you have a case like this where several people came together, it is all about justice and equality.”

BPD is still seeking Smith. If you have any information, they ask you to contact either the department or CrimeStoppers.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.