LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama gas prices up 17 cents in one week; experts predict a price decrease over next few weeks

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may be noticing higher prices at the gas pump right now. Alabama’s state average is $3.31 as of January 5. That’s up 17 cents from one week before, when the average was $2.89.

Clay Ingram with AAA said it is unusual to see such a big jump at the pump in one week, but it’s because of increases in holiday travel, supply issues overseas, and refinery issues from the cold weather.

The good news - Ingram said prices will likely fall again soon. He said they won’t drop as fast as they rose, but drivers can expect to see a decline over the next few weeks. He expects prices to drop a little below $3 a gallon again, but come spring time, they’ll rise back up for spring break demand. Ingram said after that, they will probably keep rising for the year.

“The low price that we hit around January, February time frame is typically our starting point for the year,” Ingram said. “The lower we can get prices over the next month, month and a half, the lower our starting point will be for 2023, because it’s pretty much all uphill after that.”

Ingram said it’s hard to predict just how high prices may get this year, but he said drivers can likely expect to see them over $3 for a majority of spring and summer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Micia Gamble
Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

The prognosis for Damar Hamlin is improving but that doesn’t make his sudden collapse from...
Damar Hamlin collapse brings back painful memories for local man whose brother died after similar episode
Used car prices are falling after setting record highs over the past year or so…but buying is...
Tips for buying used cars right now: Prices falling, but challenges remain
GoRescue says an AED is a life-saving tool.
GoRescue reports more people showing interest in purchasing AEDs for homes, businesses
Helena police are explaining how to spot a scam post on social media.
Helena Police Chief explains how to spot a scam social media post
Efforts to put out Moody landfill fire
St. Clair County Commission vetting private companies to extinguish Moody landfill fire