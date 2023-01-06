Alabama animal advocates hope the state’s pet protection laws will catch up to other states’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Puppy Protection Act didn’t get passed in the senate this year. The bill would ensure more universal puppy breeding standards. Animal advocates in Alabama hope change can be made this year through the farm bill.

On the state level, ‘Attie’s Law’ was the last pet protection bill to be introduced, and that was back in 2017.

“In 2017, we were very close to passing a law that would’ve enforced shutting down puppy mills, but in the last minute congressman reversed their vote and Attie’s Bill was not passed. It was a sickening blow for animal rights supporters,” said Stacye Seremet, Founder of Dixie Girl Dog Rescue in Birmingham. She said now it is time to push back harder to make change.

“The farm bill is a vehicle that is appropriate to address these issues, because the US Department of Agriculture administers the farm bill and they also oversee and inspect the puppy mills in the United States,” Seremet said.

Because it is not passed yet, Dixie Girl Dog Rescue moves animals to the northeast because that area has more regulation.

“They have spay and neuter laws, they have animal welfare laws that we do not have in Alabama or the southern states. Therefore, our puppy mills and our breeders are completely unregulated. No mandatory inspections, and so it’s allowed to keep going,” Seremet said.

She said it is hard for non-profits to focus on legislation because they are dealing with other pressing issues.

“Animal control, Humane Societies nor rescue organizations are able to assist in breeding regulations because they are focused on our cruelty cases and ever increasing population of homeless, abused, and neglected animals,” Seremet said.

In the meantime, there are ways to make sure you’re sourcing a pet that has been treated humanely.

“Ensure you are not contributing to the problem, but the solution. Check out sources and references of where you are getting your dog. [Use] Google, social media. Do they have a legitimate website? Are they posting multiple litters at the same time or back to back? Research the breed and personality traits. Be realistic with what you want versus what you need... Remember, it’s a 10 to 20 year commitment, so prepare yourself with all the information you can. No matter where you look for a family pet, ask questions. Anybody that cares will not be opposed to answering questions. Look at what the organization/individual does for the dog. Do they hand them out with no vetting or do they protect them (vaccinate, spay/neuter, microchip). Do they have a contract for you to sign? Are they willing to let you pick the dog up and see their living situation? Make sure the individual or organization asks questions about you also,” Seremet said.

