‘You don’t just up and relocate, you know’: Woman shares worries about what’s next for the Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cynthia Burke said she does not want to have to relocate from her home of over 20 years because of the Moody landfill fire. Hoping it doesn’t come to that, she said she cannot believe how much it gets into her home.

“It’s unbelievable how it gets in your house,” Burke said. She lives about 6 miles from the Moody landfill, but says even from that distance, her symptoms are getting worse.

“I opened the door, and it’s just immediately haze and smoke everywhere. Very, very cloudy air. And I’ve even slept with a mask on my face on these bad days,” Burke said.

The St. Clair County commission’s chairman says he thinks Tuesday’s emergency meeting will bring some action.

“I’m optimistic that we were going in the right direction,” said Stan Bateman, Chairman of the St. Clair County Commission. He says he thinks the county will get jurisdiction and possibly money to start working on the problem.

On the docket: An executive session to discuss possible legal action and what exactly the county has the authority to do. Then, approving a resolution to declare the existence of an emergency, and lastly, discussing any further action to address the emergency conditions.

“Is there money, and where does it come from? And when do we get it. And by the way, who’s responsible for drawing up the specifications?” Bateman said.

He knows he has some questions for ADEM about what’s in the landfill so they can be as careful as possible.

“One, is the air safe? Have you tested it? If you have we want a copy of the test and tell us what’s in it, too. Is the water safe? And have you tested it. And if you have, we want a copy of the test,” Bateman said.

