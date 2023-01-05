Upcoming hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals are hosting several upcoming hiring events January 10 and 12.

The Brookwood event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the women’s classroom on the first floor.

The Princeton event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the east expansion conference rooms on the first floor.

The Shelby event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the physician’s center first floor conference room.

The Walker event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the west conference room.

The Citizens event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the banquet room.

Opportunities include full-time, part-time and PRN employment, with day, evening, and night shift openings.

Walk-ins at the event are welcome and no RSVP is required.

Same day offers of employment may be extended.

To learn more the current opportunities and apply online, click here.

