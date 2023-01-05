LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Upcoming hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals

hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals
hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals(PxHere)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals are hosting several upcoming hiring events January 10 and 12.

  • The Brookwood event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the women’s classroom on the first floor.
  • The Princeton event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the east expansion conference rooms on the first floor.
  • The Shelby event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the physician’s center first floor conference room.
  • The Walker event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the west conference room.
  • The Citizens event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the banquet room.

Opportunities include full-time, part-time and PRN employment, with day, evening, and night shift openings.

Walk-ins at the event are welcome and no RSVP is required.

Same day offers of employment may be extended.

To learn more the current opportunities and apply online, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation at Elyton Meat Market after a person...
Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Meat Market
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Leaders at Trussville City Schools are pushing to put air monitors in all of their campuses and...
Trussville City Schools to install outdoor air quality monitors due to on-going landfill fire
Source: WBRC video
Grant will boost housing, education and job training
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Cameron Prince
Balloon release honors Cameron Prince