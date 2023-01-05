LawCall
Tuscaloosa County teachers study the “Whole Child Framework”

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some teachers returning to class today from the holiday break, could be using new techniques to get the best out of their students. It’s part of a strategy called the “Whole Child Framework.” Faculty and staff from five Tuscaloosa County Schools schools participated in a one-day retreat Wednesday.

The Whole Child Framework is a strategy formed through a partnership with the University of Alabama and focusses on blending TCS programs and services to impact student’s academic success and overall well-being.

One strategy dealt with emotional support affecting a students’ behavior. For example, showing a student they’re important and cared for by making sure several people address them by name at the beginning and end of the school day.

“How you begin and end really, really matters to child development. And it matters how well the school functions and how it feels in that school, the culture. Do they know me? Or am I invisible. No, I’m known, I’m loved, I’m supported. When I show up to school, they know who I am and I am loved. They treat me right and I’m respected, and I have to show respect,” expressed Greg Benner with the University of Alabama.

Teachers and staff who take part in these Whole Child Framework meetings have two retreats each year. They also meet in small groups every two weeks during the school year.

