Questions parents should ask before signing children up to play sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continued improving days after he went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Hamlin was still in the ICU at a Cincinnati hospital when this article was written.

The horrific injury sparked more concern about athlete safety, especially among child competitors.

Overall, The National Council Of Youth Sports (NCYS), a youth sports advocacy group, said there are more benefits to children playing sports, like having more confidence and physical health, along with mental and social development, than there are risks.

However, they said injuries are a part of sports. So, it’s essential to ask the right questions before your kid gets into the game.

“When you think about the sudden cardiac arrest on the field, those circumstances are relatively rare. It does not happen much in football. Typically it happens when there’s blunt trauma to the chest. That typically happens in sports like lacrosse, hockey, and baseball where there’s a hard ball or hard object and then there’s a blunt force that strikes the chest,” Wayne Moss, Executive Director, The National Council Of Youth Sports said.

Moss said it’s important for parents to build a relationship with the organization they sign their child up to play sports with and ask about the organization’s safety plans.

“In terms of being able to respond to an emergency if an organization has an AED on the premises,” Moss explained.

An AED is a medical device that shocks the heart back to a normal rhythm.

Moss advised making sure someone with your sports organization knows how to use the AED and verify they’ve been professionally trained.

Also, he said to think of logistics because time can be critical.

“Where’s the nearest hospital? Are we clear of where the entrances are if it’s a park? What are the entrances an ambulance may show up to,” Moss said.

Moss said parents must do their part to avoid injury as well. “That may mean not specializing early. That may mean making sure there’s enough rest so a young body has enough time to recover.”

You can find injury-related information on the NYSC website here.

Play Safely Sports has launched an evidenced-based course on safety. You can find their website here.

