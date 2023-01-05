LawCall
Mountain Brook native Gordon Sargent accepts invitation to Masters Tournament

Sargent is the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mountain Brook High School graduate is headed to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Gordon Sargent has accepted an invitation to compete in the tournament, Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said Thursday morning.

Sargent is currently a sophomore at Vanderbilt University.

He won the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Individual Championship last spring and became the first freshman to do so since 2007. Sargent is ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and becomes the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.

The 2023 Masters Tournament is scheduled for April 3-9.

