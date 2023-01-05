LawCall
Jessica Ivey: Cheese and Spinach Strata

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1 (8-ounce) package sliced mushrooms

2 teaspoons salt, divided

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen spinach, thawed

2 1 ⁄2 cups milk

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 ⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

1 ⁄2 teaspoon dried oregano

6 cups whole wheat bread, torn into 1-inch pieces

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. Coat an 11-x7-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

2. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat, add mushrooms and season with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook mushrooms until soft and lightly browned. Remove from heat and let cool.

3. Place frozen spinach in a colander and let thaw, pressing down to remove any excess liquid before using.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, remaining teaspoon of salt and additional seasonings.

5. Place half the bread evenly in prepared baking dish, layer spinach, then mushrooms and half the cheese. Repeat the layers with remaining bread, vegetables and cheese.

6. Pour seasoned milk and egg mixture over bread. Cover with aluminum foil and press down slightly to help milk mixture soak into the bread.

7. Refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight.

8. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°. Bake, uncovered, 50-60 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.

