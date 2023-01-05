LawCall
Homeowner shoots, holds intruder at gunpoint before deputies arrive: sheriff’s office

Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder and held the person at gunpoint before they arrived.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a residence at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday regarding an attempted burglary.

KWTX reports arriving deputies found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of a house with the homeowner holding the suspect at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner was disarmed, and deputies rendered first aid to the suspect who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The homeowner reportedly told deputies the intruder rammed his vehicle through a locked gate and approached the residence’s front door “aggressively” while attempting to break in.

The sheriff’s office identified the intruder as William Strauser. He was booked on charges of attempted burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Deputies said the homeowner and intruder appeared to know each other and the incident was not considered to be a random burglary attempt.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

