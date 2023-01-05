First Alert for sunshine and cooler temperatures Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! You’ll need the jacket this morning as temperatures is nearly 20-25 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday! Most of us are in the low 40s. Areas along and north of I-20 have dropped into the mid to upper 30s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. The stormy weather that impacted us Tuesday into Wednesday morning is now out in the Atlantic moving away from the United States. We are looking at a beautiful January day! We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. A few spots south of I-20 could see highs in the lower 60s. It’ll be breezy at times today with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll need the jacket as temperatures cool into the upper 40s by 7 PM.

Chilly Friday Morning: We want to give everyone a first alert for chilly temperatures tomorrow morning. Morning temperatures will likely drop into the mid 30s for most of Central Alabama. Areas north of I-20 could drop into the lower 30s. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a few passing clouds. With northwest winds at 5-10 mph, temperatures may end up a few degrees cooler than today. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 50s. It should be another beautiful winter day.

Next Big Thing: We are looking at a split weekend when it comes to dry and rainy weather. Most of Saturday is shaping up to be dry and slightly warmer. Saturday morning will likely start out mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 30s. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will likely increase in northwest Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the state. We are going to hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers in far northwest Alabama mainly after 5 PM. Areas that could see rain Saturday evening include Marion, Winston, Walker, Lamar, Fayette, and Cullman counties. Rain chances will likely increase Saturday night into Sunday morning for all of Central Alabama as the front pushes to the southeast. I would plan for a wet Sunday morning with a 60% chance for scattered showers. Sunday morning temperatures will likely start out in the upper 40s. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will end up cooler thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances. We are forecasting highs in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Rain chances should lower Sunday evening and Sunday night as the cold front pushes towards Florida and Georgia.

Potential Rainfall Totals this Weekend: We are looking at a half inch to an inch of rainfall Saturday night into Sunday evening. Heaver totals will likely occur in northwest Alabama. Rainfall totals could end up lower for areas southeast of Birmingham where some spots could see less than a half inch of rainfall.

Next Week’s Forecast: Temperatures are looking mostly average as we head into the second week of January. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Our long-range models are hinting at a dry Monday with a few showers possible Monday night into Tuesday. Rain chances with this second system appear limited at this time. I don’t see any signs of extreme temperature changes over the next seven to ten days. Long-range models hint that we could see colder air return by the middle of the month.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.