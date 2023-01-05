Birmingham Police asking for help to bring the robbers targeting Hispanic community to justice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police now asking for your help to protect some of your neighbors. Back in October, BPD began investigating a series of robberies that were targeting members of the Hispanic community. Now investigators have one suspect behind bars and need your help to find another.

While police believe several were participating in these targeted robberies, their investigators got a lot of information on two suspects in particular.

Nineteen year old Evontay Blevins is in the Jefferson County Jail, and in custody for 32 different robbery warrants. His bond totals over $2 million.

While he was arrested back on November 4th, police say 20 year old Jakobie Smith has so far avoided the law.

Police stressing they withheld this information in hopes of finding Smith, but now need the public’s help.

“At that time we didn’t want to announce anything because we thought that may cause him to go into hiding,” said Sergeant Monica Law. “At this point, our investigators have tried a number of things to locate him and once we have reached a dead end we really want the public’s assistance.”

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777. Sergeant Law stresses that if your information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a reward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.