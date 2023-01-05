LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police asking for help to bring the robbers targeting Hispanic community to justice

They have one man in custody, and are working to arrest another
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police now asking for your help to protect some of your neighbors. Back in October, BPD began investigating a series of robberies that were targeting members of the Hispanic community. Now investigators have one suspect behind bars and need your help to find another.

While police believe several were participating in these targeted robberies, their investigators got a lot of information on two suspects in particular.

Nineteen year old Evontay Blevins is in the Jefferson County Jail, and in custody for 32 different robbery warrants. His bond totals over $2 million.

While he was arrested back on November 4th, police say 20 year old Jakobie Smith has so far avoided the law.

Police stressing they withheld this information in hopes of finding Smith, but now need the public’s help.

“At that time we didn’t want to announce anything because we thought that may cause him to go into hiding,” said Sergeant Monica Law. “At this point, our investigators have tried a number of things to locate him and once we have reached a dead end we really want the public’s assistance.”

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777. Sergeant Law stresses that if your information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a reward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
1st Ave. N homicide 1/2/23
Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 identified as 27 year old man
First Alert Weather 9p 1-3-23
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 4 a.m.
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation at Elyton Meat Market after a person...
Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Meat Market

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
Source: WBRC video
Check Your Trees
Source: WBRC video
COVID cases increasing at RMC
Assistant U.S. Attorney receives Hope Coach of the Year award
Assistant U.S. Attorney receives Hope Coach of the Year award