Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Micia Sharika Gamble, the woman accused of shooting and killing her 21-year-old son, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 years in prison, according to court documents.

Gamble will serve 90 years at the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Gregory Peck, who was also charged with murder, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Peck is currently being held at the Alabama Department of Corrections.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Birmingham woman and a man have been arrested in the shooting death of her 21 year old son.

The victim has been identified as Tim’Darius Gamble. He was 21.

Officers from the West precinct responded to a domestic call at 716 Ave H Wednesday night.

They found Tim’Darius Gamble lying in the backyard of the home unresponsive beside a vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue along with Jefferson County Coroner reported to the scene and pronounced him deceased.

A preliminary investigation suggest the victim was involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with his mother which escalated.

Micia Gamble, 45, and Gregory Peck, 59, are charged with murder.

They are in the Jefferson County Jail.

