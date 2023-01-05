LawCall
Berries by Crystal: The Peabody smoothie & The Hulk bowl

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Peabody Smoothie (Loaded Greens):

1/2 cup spinach

1 cup pineapples

1/2 cup coconut water

1/4 cup kiwi

1/4 cup chopped kale

1/2 banana

*All ingredients are best frozen.*

The Hulk (Açaí Bowl):

Base: Açaí, bananas and blueberries.

Toppings: Kiwi, granola, green apples, slivered almonds, peanut butter and chia seeds.

