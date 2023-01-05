Balloon release honors Cameron Prince

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama.

Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery.

They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18 years-old on Tuesday. He’s remembered for his big smile, positive attitude and willingness to turn a stranger into a friend.

His family started the Cameron Tyler Prince Legacy Foundation in his honor. It supports heart health awareness, provides educational needs, donates to charitable causes and serves the community with acts of kindness.

“Even though Cameron is not here with us physically, he would still be with us everyday. His acts of kindness. The foundation is based on light, love, and legacy. And that’s exactly what we want to do to keep the light, the love and keep the legacy alive,” explained his mother Tammy Hopson-Prince.

The Cameron Tyler Prince Legacy Foundation follows the following three principles:

1.) Giving Love Every Day

2.) Being The Light That Leads

3.) Living To Live A Legacy

To learn more about the Cameron Tyler Prince Legacy Foundation, visit cprincelegacy.com.

Also, if you would like to make a donation to the foundation you can do so via using the Cameron Tyler Prince Legacy Foundation PayPal.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.