2 suspects charged with catalytic converter thefts

Wesley Austyn Wyatt (left), Paul Harvey Fretwell (right)
Wesley Austyn Wyatt (left), Paul Harvey Fretwell (right)(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division have charged two suspects as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft and resale of catalytic converters.

Police say 31-year-old Wesley Austyn Wyatt and 51-year-old Paul Harvey Fretwell were both arrested Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that Wyatt and Fretwell were responsible for cutting catalytic converters off vehicles at a business in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue.

The thefts took place over the last month.

Wyatt was charged with four counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle. His bond was set at $60,000.

Fretwell was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. His bond was set at $20,000.

Both Wyatt and Fretwell are being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Further charges against both suspects are expected, according to police.

