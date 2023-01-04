Trussville City Schools working to get air quality monitors due to on-going landfill fire

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at Trussville City Schools are pushing to put air monitors in all of their campuses and looking at more ways to protect students due to the on-going landfill fire in Moody.

We’re told TCS has been in contact with the mayor, Jefferson County Department of Health and St. Clair County EMA about the status of the landfill fire.

Constanzo is working with JCDH to get air quality monitors at the district’s five schools.

Constanzo tells us they have received a number of complaints from concerned parents about the and smoke and the smell from the landfill fire. He tells us school leaders understand those concerns. Constanzo tells WBRC until the district gets the all clear, they will take the necessary precautions to keep students and staff safe.

“Their health and safety is our number one concern. Number two is we will respond with whatever need, whatever precaution, whatever measures are needed based on any information that we receive. We will monitor this with the agencies,” Dr. Costanzo said.

TCS says precautions also include limiting all outdoor activities. Students with respiratory issues will be encouraged to stay indoors. The district says if your student suffers from a respiratory condition, please make sure that your school nurse is aware of this and has any necessary medication on hand to treat this condition if needed.

TCS is encouraging you to follow the advice of your healthcare provider regarding your student’s respiratory health.

