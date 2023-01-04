Sylacauga police looking for missing man last seen Dec. 15

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 41-year-old Joshua Bryan Phillips.

He is described as a white male, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Phillips may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

According to police, Phillips was last seen on Dec. 15, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in Sylacauga.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Phillips, contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-761-1556 or call 911.

