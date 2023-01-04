State Rep. Givan talks local bill to prevent exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Exhibition driving continues to be an issue in Birmingham.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Representative Juandalynn Givan joined Good Day Alabama to talk about proposed bills that she hopes will put an end to what she calls reckless behavior across the state, but especially in Birmingham.

“We are living in a time in the city of Birmingham where there is this reckless disregard and disrespect for authority,” said Givan.

There are plans to propose a bill at the state level that would impose criminal penalties. However, Givan is also working on a local bill for the city of Birmingham that would address the urgency of exhibition driving in the area.

If the local bill passes, if someone is arrested for exhibition driving, there would be civil forfeiture of the vehicle being driven, despite if the driver is the owner or not.

The car would be impounded for 30 days. If arrested again, the care is impounded for 60 days. If a third arrest is made, the owner would be unable to get their vehicle back.

“It’s unfortunate that we are at this point now where we will have to take these vehicles and impound these vehicles in order to stop this foolery that is going on in the city of Birmingham,” said Givan.

Givan feels confident about the bill passing and hopes that by summer, the burnouts will come to an end.

