Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen.

STORM DAMAGE

Autauga County

In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.

According to Brett Wadsworth, the assistant chief of the Booth Volunteer Fire Department, there were no injuries. An investigation into the exact cause is underway.

The inside of an Autauga County home possibly hit by lightning.

Elmore County

In Elmore County, the Emergency Management Agency reports a number of damage reports from Highway 111 in Deatsville through and across Lake Jordan, Titus, the Seman area and into Coosa County. There are a number of trees on the roadways along Coosa River Road, Island Road, Titus Road and Circle Lane.

The EMA director says trees are reported on several homes. Units are checking homes with damage, the director said. Most have been cleared at this point with no reports of injuries.

There are reports of some boats having sunk on Lake Jordan, but there are no known injuries.

The EMA is asking people to stay out of the area and avoid sightseeing.

Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer David Tibbs)

Chilton County

WBRC reports damage near Lay Dam Road that includes tin roofs coming off, trees falling, downed power lines.

Montgomery County

The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency is reporting confirmed damage from a possible tornado that briefly touched down in east Montgomery early Wednesday morning. There was no tornado warning for Montgomery at the moment this possible tornado rapidly formed, touching down for only a brief time of around a minute.

According to the EMA’s office, the damage is concentrated in the following areas:

Gloucester Mews

Eastwood Glen

Berryhill

Halcyon Blvd

Perry County

In Perry County, the Emergency Management Agency reports that a family lost their mobile home on Coretta Scott King Highway after it was lifted off its foundation. No one was injured. WBRC provided additional video and details here.

Storm damage in Perry County

POWER OUTAGES

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 3,900 without power as of 3 a.m. The majority of the outages are from two large outages in Autauga County. Outages should be reported to 1-800-619-5460.

As of 5 a.m., Alabama Power is reporting 8,200 customers are without service in central Alabama as a result of overnight storms. Those outages exist in the following areas:

Tallapoosa County – 4,400 customers

Elmore County – 1,600 customers

Montgomery County – 910 customers

Chilton County – 270 customers

Autauga County – 260 customers

Butler County – 160 customers

Fewer outages also exist in Perry, Lee, Lowndes, and Dallas Counties.

WEATHER PHOTOS

