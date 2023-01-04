LawCall
Ruth Bartow, wife of UAB’s Gene Bartow, has passed away

(Source: UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ruth Bartow, the wife of the man considered the father of UAB Athletics, has passed away.

According to her obituary, Bartow passed away Sunday, January 1, at home surrounded by family. She was 91.

UAB says Ruth Bartow was a dedicated Blazer since the late 1970s and was a “cornerstone piece to what her husband and family helped UAB Athletics become.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we learn of the passing of Ruth Bartow,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “Ruth loved Blazer Athletics as much as anyone and she will be greatly missed by the entire UAB community. We will continue to honor the Bartow family and carry on Ruth and Gene’s name for generations to come.”

The funeral service for Bartow will be held Saturday, January 7, at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.

She was predeceased by her husband Gene, who passed away on January 3, 2012.

