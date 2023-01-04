Neighbors concerned about respiratory health due to Moody landfill fire

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people near the Moody Landfill fire are complaining of respiratory symptoms like coughing, eye-itchiness, and sneezing. As of right now, the fire has been declared as an emergency.

“Anytime you open the door or garage door going out the front door, it comes in. And, you know, it’s, again, some days worse than the others,” said Dennis Sunderland, a Trussville resident. He says he and his wife are feeling effects even miles away.

“I’m 10 miles away from the landfill. What, who’s closer? What kind of effects [do] they have?,” Sunderland said.

His wife said she’s been having sudden allergy symptoms.

“There’s times when, maybe in the middle of the night, early morning, my wife would actually wake up and she’d be sneezing,” Sunderland said.

WBRC spoke with a local allergist to hear what the fumes contaminants could mean.

“If that constant irritation keeps happening over time, it can lead to chronic inflammation. And sometimes that chronic inflammation can can become asthma, COPD, or chronic bronchitis,” said Dr. Weily Soong, Physician at Allervie Health. There is an air pollution monitor near the moody area; it has shown dangerous levels of air quality in the past few weeks.

“Exposures like this is not good for your lungs,” Soong said. He said it is really important to assess what is in the smoke to best treat it.

“There [are] just all different types of chemicals, solvents. You know, and they’re all designed to be.. .they’re not designed to be burned. And so when you burn it and you heat it up, you can generate all different sorts of new chemicals and irritants and different types of soot,” Soong said.

Dennis Sunderland from Trussville said he is worried, especially for children in the area like his grandkids. Soong says they are more susceptible to dirty air.

“Children tend to be a little bit more susceptible because their lung volumes are smaller, the immune system, especially in infants, tend to be a lot more immature,” Soong said.

Wind speed has worsened the smell in the area in the last week, so if you are wondering what to do if you are affected, Dr. Soong says to take precaution.

“Treat it as a really bad air pollution day. And so, what most people tend to do is stay indoors, wear a mask if they have to go outdoors. Luckily, since the COVID pandemic, we’re used to wearing masks. You also may want to get an air purifier for inside the house,” Soong said.

