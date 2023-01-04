LawCall
Multiple railroad crossings close in Anniston for work

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple railroad closings are expected in Anniston starting today as the city begins to complete scheduled roadwork.

According to the city each closure is expected to last 3-4 hours. Work will start on Fish Hatchery Lane in Eastaboga.

It is estimated that half of the 8 crossings will be completed today, and that work will continue on the other 4 crossings through the rest of this week.

Below is a full list of closures.

  1. Street: Fish Hatchery Ln, Eastaboga, Alabama 36260
    1. Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/nnCoPJRr6LmszZoTA
  2. Street: Craig Drive, Anniston, AL 36201
    1. Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/EMAc5ZXoJ3Uhc8p17
  3. Street: Willingham Drive, Anniston, AL 36201
    1. Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/Ygqb9adHPFDH7UBK7
  4. Street: Virginia Avenue N, Anniston, AL 36201
    1. Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/iuK3AMLcydojfYoq6
  5. Street: West Park Drive, Anniston, AL 36201
    1. Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/5hYUjoQz1eCashjr6
  6. Street: Tillman Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201
    1. Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/3kXGL3LHYfcETaf28
  7. Street: Pinson Road, Anniston, AL 36201
    1. Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/QP8hg1AWv8VuU9aG8
  8. Street: Cooper Circle, Anniston, AL 36201
    1. Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/1Xh8meXDPnHsjg5Y6

Lastly, additional crossing work will then take place later in January 2023 at these sites,  and at that time these crossings will be closed for multiple days. A separate transit alert will be issued for the January 2023 work at a later date.

Those with questions may contact Andrea Janka, with Norfolk Southern, at: 419-615-9923.

