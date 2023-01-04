Multiple railroad crossings close in Anniston for work

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple railroad closings are expected in Anniston starting today as the city begins to complete scheduled roadwork.

According to the city each closure is expected to last 3-4 hours. Work will start on Fish Hatchery Lane in Eastaboga.

It is estimated that half of the 8 crossings will be completed today, and that work will continue on the other 4 crossings through the rest of this week.

Below is a full list of closures.

Street: Fish Hatchery Ln, Eastaboga, Alabama 36260

Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/nnCoPJRr6LmszZoTA

Street: Craig Drive, Anniston, AL 36201

Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/EMAc5ZXoJ3Uhc8p17

Street: Willingham Drive, Anniston, AL 36201

Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/Ygqb9adHPFDH7UBK7

Street: Virginia Avenue N, Anniston, AL 36201

Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/iuK3AMLcydojfYoq6

Street: West Park Drive, Anniston, AL 36201

Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/5hYUjoQz1eCashjr6

Street: Tillman Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201

Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/3kXGL3LHYfcETaf28

Street: Pinson Road, Anniston, AL 36201

Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/QP8hg1AWv8VuU9aG8

Street: Cooper Circle, Anniston, AL 36201

Location of Closure: https://goo.gl/maps/1Xh8meXDPnHsjg5Y6



Lastly, additional crossing work will then take place later in January 2023 at these sites, and at that time these crossings will be closed for multiple days. A separate transit alert will be issued for the January 2023 work at a later date.

Those with questions may contact Andrea Janka, with Norfolk Southern, at: 419-615-9923.

Link to Transit Alert: https://bit.ly/3vCMRSP



