Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance

The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance.

The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.

Ja’Leon De’Shawn Patterson is charged with 11 counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle. He was not an employee with Mercedes.

