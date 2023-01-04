LawCall
Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Meat Market

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting left one person dead at a Birmingham business.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Birmingham Police were called to Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North for reports that a person had been shot outside the store. The victim, an adult male, was an employee at the store.


maps embed

Police said that, with help from community members, they were able to locate and apprehend the suspect in the Elyton housing community. Authorities believe the suspect is also an employee at the store.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

