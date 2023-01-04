LawCall
Four tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak

Storm damage in Perry County following Tuesday's severe weather.
Storm damage in Perry County following Tuesday's severe weather.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed four tornadoes across the state in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather.

The NWS confirmed EF2 damage in northern Elmore County near Jordan Lake.

EF1 damage has been identified in three locations, including a track from northern Marengo County into Hale County, Montgomery County near Taylor Road and northwest of Marion in Perry County.

The National Weather Service says meteorologists will continue conducting surveys in the coming days.

