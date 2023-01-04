EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:

Gloucester Mews

Eastwood Glen

Berryhill

Halcyon Blvd

Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to assess the damage and provide support for residents.

The city is expected to hold a news conference to update the public. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this news conference on air, online and on our app.

Reed took to Twitter Wednesday morning to update residents.

We’re grateful not to have confirmed any fatalities associated with this morning’s tornado outbreak. An incident command center has been activated as we continue response and assessment of the widespread property damage in east Montgomery. SR — Mayor Steven L. Reed (@MayorofMgm) January 4, 2023

Viewers in the Halcyon area reported down trees and damaged to homes and cars. The same was reported in the Berry Hill Apartment Complex.

You can read more about the severe weather damage from Tuesday’s severe weather here.

