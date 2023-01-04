LawCall
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:

  • Gloucester Mews
  • Eastwood Glen
  • Berryhill
  • Halcyon Blvd

Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to assess the damage and provide support for residents.

The city is expected to hold a news conference to update the public. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this news conference on air, online and on our app.

Reed took to Twitter Wednesday morning to update residents.

Viewers in the Halcyon area reported down trees and damaged to homes and cars. The same was reported in the Berry Hill Apartment Complex.

You can read more about the severe weather damage from Tuesday’s severe weather here.

