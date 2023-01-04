LawCall
Chilton County sees damage from Tuesday afternoon storms

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County saw storm damage Tuesday, including tin roofs coming off, trees falling, and more.

Near Lay Dam, there was a concentration of high winds that have yet to be confirmed as a tornado, but neighbors there say the storms wrecked the whole small area.

“All the power lines are down...the whole roof is gone, it’s destroyed,” said Jonah Berger, Clanton resident.

He showed WBRC where the storm hit other houses in the neighborhood, taking off roofs and moving around other debris.

Chilton Weather tweeted out some of the damage to the houses in the area by the lake.

