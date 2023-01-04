LawCall
Assistant U.S. Attorney receives Hope Coach of the Year award

Assistant U.S. Attorney receives Hope Coach of the Year award
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Sherer received a surprise honor Wednesday.

Hope Coach of the Year award

Sherer was named the Hope Coach of the Year by Camp Hope America and Verizon.

Sherer is an attorney with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and volunteered to be a Hope Coach at the initial launch of the One Place program.

Camp Hope’s mission is to give youth a brighter future by creating pathways to hope and healing.

Coaches come to monthly events and support and encourage participants to have hope- believe in themselves, in others, and their dreams

For more information on Camp Hope, click here.

