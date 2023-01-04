Assistant U.S. Attorney receives Hope Coach of the Year award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Sherer received a surprise honor Wednesday.

Hope Coach of the Year award

Sherer was named the Hope Coach of the Year by Camp Hope America and Verizon.

Sherer is an attorney with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and volunteered to be a Hope Coach at the initial launch of the One Place program.

Kelly Klehm, Director of Hope Initiatives, said, “He also attended their week of camp which was not a ‘required’ part of the role. He was a huge help at camp, jumping in to help whenever they needed him. Since returning from camp Jeremy has recruited 5 more hope coaches, two from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Camp Hope’s mission is to give youth a brighter future by creating pathways to hope and healing.

Coaches come to monthly events and support and encourage participants to have hope- believe in themselves, in others, and their dreams

