ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking the public for help locating an inmate who walked away from his assigned job in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.

Inmate Linwood Harris, 53, was serving a 15-year prison sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction out of Russell County.

Harris was assigned to work at a Montgomery area paint and body shop, according to ADOC, but left his job site and was reported as escaped at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Harris may be driving a silver 2007 Infiniti G35. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt and a blue hat, according to the ADOC.

Harris is 5′11″ with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 175 lbs.

If you have any information on Harris’ location, you’re asked to call Staton Communications at 800-831-8825.

