LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site

The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate Linwood Harris.
The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate Linwood Harris.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking the public for help locating an inmate who walked away from his assigned job in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.

Inmate Linwood Harris, 53, was serving a 15-year prison sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction out of Russell County.

Harris was assigned to work at a Montgomery area paint and body shop, according to ADOC, but left his job site and was reported as escaped at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Harris may be driving a silver 2007 Infiniti G35. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt and a blue hat, according to the ADOC.

Harris is 5′11″ with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 175 lbs.

If you have any information on Harris’ location, you’re asked to call Staton Communications at 800-831-8825.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
1st Ave. N homicide 1/2/23
Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 identified as 27 year old man
WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase

Latest News

Experts share what to do if you “fishtail” while driving in the rain
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
City of Birmingham waiting on 50 speed strips to help deter exhibition driving
Source: WBRC video
Rep. Juandalynn Givan reacts to New Year’s Day exhibition driving incident
Getting answers to trash pickup issues in Shelby County
Getting answers to trash pickup issues in Shelby County