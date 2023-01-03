Tuscaloosa County EMA promotes TuscALERT before severe weather events

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County EMA office is watching an weather system entering Alabama closely. EMA Director Nick Lolley wants more people in the county signed up for TuscALERT.

As soon as they get details from the national weather service or first responders on the ground, they will push that information out on TuscALERT. Tuesday’s severe weather threat could include hail, wind gusts, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

Lolley believes people in Tuscaloosa County will be better prepared if they are signed up for TuscALERT. Information about what the weather is doing in Tuscaloosa County will go directly to their cell phone.

“You sign up for Tusc Alert. You get five locations. And you can opt in and opt out. The only thing you cannot opt out of is a tornado warning,” Lolley added.

Lolley said around 40,000 people are currently signed up for TuscALERT. Visit https://www.tuscaloosacountyema.org/ to sign up.

