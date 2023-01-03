Storm damage in Perry County Tuesday afternoon

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As severe weather threatened Central Alabama, Perry County reported storm damage across the area Tuesday afternoon.

Storm damage in Perry County

A WBRC FOX6 News crew was on the scene of damage to a residential property just outside Marion.

This story will be updated with more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.