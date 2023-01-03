St. Clair Co. police looking for missing 16-year-old boy
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in St. Clair County are searching for 16-year-old James Michael Pier they say is missing.
Pier was last seen Jan. 2 around 9 p.m. near Arrowhead Rd. in Cropwell.
Pier is described as 5′05″,135 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in athletic pants and a T-shirt.
If you have information on Pier’s whereabouts, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-333 or submit a tip at stclairsheriff.org.
