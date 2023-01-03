LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

St. Clair Co. police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

St. Clair Co. police looking for missing 16-year-old boy
St. Clair Co. police looking for missing 16-year-old boy(St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in St. Clair County are searching for 16-year-old James Michael Pier they say is missing.

Pier was last seen Jan. 2 around 9 p.m. near Arrowhead Rd. in Cropwell.

Pier is described as 5′05″,135 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in athletic pants and a T-shirt.

If you have information on Pier’s whereabouts, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-333 or submit a tip at stclairsheriff.org.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
1st Ave. N homicide 1/2/23
Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 identified as 27 year old man
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase

Latest News

The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.
Armed 79-year-old shoots, kills intruder who stabbed him in home garage, deputies say
Anniston warming station to open Jan. 5
Anniston to open warming station overnight Thursday
School closings
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television