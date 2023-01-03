St. Clair Co. police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

ST CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in St. Clair County are searching for 16-year-old James Michael Pier they say is missing.

Pier was last seen Jan. 2 around 9 p.m. near Arrowhead Rd. in Cropwell.

Pier is described as 5′05″,135 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in athletic pants and a T-shirt.

If you have information on Pier’s whereabouts, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-333 or submit a tip at stclairsheriff.org.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.