Shelby Co. trash pickup issues

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service.

Some are on their third week of no trash pickup.

Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste management expressing the counties concerns and pressuring them to get caught up as soon as possible.

Luckily, resident Bryan Hallman had his trash picked up this morning. However, before today it had been at least 18 days since the last pickup.

Hallman said many of his neighbors had overflowing trash.

“Waste management was saying that ‘yeah, we will pick up the overflow, we know since we’ve missed, just put it out there by you can.’ Well the problem is people who are putting bags out by their cans, but we’ve had a couple of storms come through and animals that run loose,” Hallman said. “Their yards looked like it had turned into a landfill and those people had to get out and clean it up.”

Hallman said although waste management’s customer service is friendly, they always make promises they don’t keep.

“Sometimes they say they will get someone out there within 24 to 48 hours, and those people don’t show up,” Hallman said. “Sometimes I was told they will get me on the next one.”

Hallman said the three biggest issues they are facing: trash filling up twice as fast because of no more recycling services, missing trash pickup days and a service that costs more.

Brandon Hamilton, Shelby County Environmental Services Manager, said the previous contractor chose not to renew the contract, so they had to put the contract out for bid.

“With the increases in fuel and labor,” Hamilton said, “pretty much everything has increased.”

Although Hallman’s trash was picked up, there are residents in the Southern Hills neighborhood who are still experiencing this issue.

