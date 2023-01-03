Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information.

Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to all schools, first responders and municipalities in Jefferson County.

However one challenge they are facing is the fact that many of our neighbors have yet to return to work, and may not be aware they need to make preparations.

“It is as easy as sending a text message pr picking up the phone and calling them. Letting them know, ‘Hey this is a really serious situation. You should be seeking shelter. Are you in your safe place?’ Or if they are traveling, ‘Is there a place you can pull off and seek shelter until the storm passes to ensure that you are safe because being in a vehicle is not a safe place to be when you’re under a tornado warning,” said Jefferson County EMA Officer Melissa Sizemore.

Sizemore and our First Alert Weather team also say that you need to make sure you have multiple ways to stay informed.

That means making sure your phone notifications are on, turning the volume up and checking the batteries for your weather radio.

All of these are necessities, and you should check in with your loved ones to make sure they are preparing. This is also a good time to brush up on where you can find local shelters. A full list can be found by clicking here. It is something that could come in handy with severe weather likely playing a role in the months ahead.

Typically the most active months for severe weather are March through May, but secondary severe weather season is known as October through December. WBRC Fox 6 First Alert Meteorologist Fred Hunter says that severe weather is always a possibility here in Alabama. Tornadoes, super cell thunderstorms and flooding all possible.

Sizemore says that Alabama sees tornadoes every month of the year and that we don’t have two strong severe weather seasons, just one. In her eyes, it goes from October to May.

This mainly a possibility due to our location, and what we are seeing head our way Tuesday is just the latest example.

“Well it is several things but number one you get more moisture in here, and that is warm moist Gulf air, that is why we have been so warm today. Then you get a cold front moving in this direction and that is a scenario that can bring severe weather,” said Hunter.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.