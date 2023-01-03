LawCall
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

School closings
School closings(WIS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3.

  • Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m.
  • Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled
  • Noah’s Park Weekday Early Education closed at 12:30 p.m.
  • Shelby County Schools employees were dismissed at 11 a.m. All afternoon activities, including games, practices, and meetings are postponed.

This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.

