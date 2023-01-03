School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m.

Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled

Noah’s Park Weekday Early Education closed at 12:30 p.m.

Shelby County Schools employees were dismissed at 11 a.m. All afternoon activities, including games, practices, and meetings are postponed.

This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.

