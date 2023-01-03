LawCall
Prohibited person database enacted to assist Alabama’s permitless carry law

By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. This means gun owners no longer need a permit to carry a loaded gun under their clothes, in a bag or in their vehicle. However, certain people still can’t have a gun.

To help law enforcement keep track of who can’t have a gun, there is a firearms prohibited person database operated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“Whenever they would go to the sheriff’s office or somewhere like that and they wouldn’t be able to get a permit, this would be falling into that same category,” said ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

Since the “constitutional carry” law was first introduced, safety has been the number one concern. Burkett says this database will help with that.

“If we do encounter an individual that doesn’t have the ability to have that pistol, then we can take enforcement action,” he said.

Rep. Shane Stringer sponsored the original legislation. He says the database was important to include.

“Instead of arresting somebody on a misdemeanor no pistol permit during an interaction, this will allow them to know if they are prohibited, and if they are, then you can do a felony certain persons forbidden charge,” said Stringer.

The database launched on Oct. 1. With constitutional carry now in effect, law enforcement officers are ready to use it.

“There’s going to be things that everybody learns about as we go forward and enforce these things,” said Burkett. “But it is really all about public safety.”

Permits for concealed firearms are required in other states, law enforcement be aware of that law as well.

There is also a $5 million grant to replace the permit money counties will lose, lawmakers will reevaluate that process in March during the next legislative session

