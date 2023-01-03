LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police say 22 injured when SUV crashes into NYC restaurant

A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York...
A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people, police said Tuesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Monday in upper Manhattan, a police spokesperson said.

A white Audi exited a gas station and struck the rear of a Toyota sport utility vehicle, causing the SUV’s driver to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The SUV mounted the curb and crashed into the front window of the Inwood Bar and Grill, police said.

A total of 22 people were injured in the collision, police said, mostly by flying glass. Nineteen people were taken to hospitals, and the remaining three declined medical attention. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Audi’s driver fled the scene and was being sought Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
1st Ave. N homicide 1/2/23
Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 identified as 27 year old man
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
WBRC Weather, 1/2/23
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat arrives by Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Brazil prepares to bury Pelé in city he made soccer mecca
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Brazil soccer icon Pelé to be laid to rest
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the man was 63 and died at UAB Hospital.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer
FILE - A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in Santa...
As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home