BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North.

Homicide Investigation underway in the 5900 Block of 1st Avenue North



Public Information en route. pic.twitter.com/hVHzgqhMzc — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) January 3, 2023

We will update this story as information is released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.