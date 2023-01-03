Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer.

The man has been identified, but it’s not known if his family has been notified. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the man was 63 and died at UAB Hospital.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.