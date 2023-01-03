LawCall
Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer.

The man has been identified, but it’s not known if his family has been notified. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the man was 63 and died at UAB Hospital.

Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
