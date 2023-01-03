Millbrook police searching for missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 74-year-old man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, police are searching for James Lewis Upchurch. He was last seen Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Rives Road.

Upchurch may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment, ALEA added.

Anyone with information regarding Upchurch’s whereabouts should contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832 or 911.

